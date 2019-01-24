Pick Six Podcast: Risers, fallers at 2019 Senior Bowl with CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson

The 2019 Senior Bowl is underway and there are, as expected, plenty of players who are seeing their stock rise as the process continues along.

Draft season starts earlier for everyone now -- Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports is down in Mobile, Alabama, along with a host of scouts, personnel guys and tons of prospects and he joined the Pick Six Podcast (our DAILY NFL SHOW, we'll be LIVE from the Super Bowl all week next week so check us out on CBS Sports HQ) to break down the best performances from the prospects at the event.

We have a lively discussion about possibly trading Nick Foles for Leonard Fournette, talk about how the quarterbacks have performed so far in the drills and practices and then look at some guys who might be putting their names in the mix to become a first-round pick.