Pick Six Podcast: Saints' dominance more than the offense, plus Week 12 NFL expert picks

The New Orleans Saints disposed of yet another team on Thursday night, trouncing their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving with a 31-17 victory.

It was the latest offensive showcase for a 10-1 contender that looks like the best team in the NFC, complete with MVP candidate Drew Brees hitting four different former undrafted receivers for touchdowns.

As Will Brinson noted on the first of two Friday editions of the Pick Six Podcast, however, it's the other side of the ball that should really be drawing eyes.

"The more I think about it, the most important thing is this defense is good again," he said. "And this defense is good. Like, it's shutting people down. Cameron Jordan and Sheldon Rankins are wreaking havoc on people up front, they're putting major pressure on guys ... Marshon Lattimore's making plays again in the secondary."

Catch the entire Thanksgiving Day recap, including R.J. White and Sean Wagner-McGough talking Cowboys vs. Redskins and Bears vs. Lions, on the Pick Six Podcast, and be sure to click the subscribe button below:

In the second edition of Friday's Pick Six pods, Pete Prisco joins Brinson and White to run through every game on the Week 12 slate and make predictions against the spread.

Among the most passionate picks? Brinson absolutely loves the Cleveland Browns to upset the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, a game you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

"It is almost a pure, spite revenge play against Hue Jackson," he said. "They all know he's a clown show. He left and went to Cincinnati. He knew when he took the job in Cincinnati that he'd get to play Cleveland twice. And there's a sense that he might spite them. No, no, no, no, no. Baker Mayfield is going to light up a terrible defense. The Browns are going to cruise control in this one."

Prisco, meanwhile, is riding with the 3-7 New York Giants to upset the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"The Eagles are a mess right now," he said. "A real mess."

Catch every single Week 12 pick against the spread right here: