Pick Six Podcast: Sam Darnold explains why Jets QB room is 'amazing' for a rookie

We don't know what the Jets will do at quarterback this season. It stands to reason, barring a surprisingly competitive start out of the gate with either Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater, that at some point we will see Sam Darnold under center. It's going to be a LOT for the rookie out of Southern Cal, taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to deal with.

So many factors go into making this a tough job. There's the scrutiny of New York, the fact that the Jets and their fans are desperate for a franchise quarterback, Darnold's age (20), the comparison of other top quarterbacks in the class, a lack of skill position guys and the competition of the current quarterbacks.

Yet, talking with him over the phone from the Gatorade Player of the Year Award, you can't help but notice how grounded he is. It'll be different when the bullets start flying, but Darnold just seems unaffected by any of the noise around him.

Additionally, he's got some nice mentors and teammates in McCown and Bridgewater, guys that have, as Darnold said on the Pick Six Podcast, been through a lot of adversity. The result has been what he called an "amazing" quarterback room for the Jets.

"You're not wrong -- that quarterback room is amazing. Being able to share that room with two other dudes who, to put it straight, just know what they're doing. They've been through their fair share of adversity," Darnold said. "Josh has been on a ton of teams. He's gotten starting jobs, he's gotten benched, he's saved teams from bad seasons. With Teddy, just the injury he had to deal with is something in itself. Just being able to share their experience with me, that has really helped me a ton. But also just the little advice they give me throughout practice as well."

McCown's already gone out of his way to say he thinks Darnold is the "right guy" for the Jets and will embrace a mentor role in the quarterback room. Bridgewater is looking spry, but following his career you know he's willing to help out as well. Both guys are great teammates.

For Darnold, you couldn't ask for a better starting spot than New York simply because of that.

5. Darnold on the Jets and Todd Bowles

6. Darnold on In and Out Burger

