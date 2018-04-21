Pick Six Podcast: Seven-round 2018 NFL Mock Draft breakdown, winners and losers

When you come out of your weekend coma, the NFL Draft is going to be about five days away, with the first round set to fire up next Thursday night. Through Saturday, there will be seven rounds full of wild twists and turns.

Because he is a lunatic, CBS Sports NFL Draft editor R.J. White (follow him on Twitter @RJWhite1) tried to predict them all, doing a full seven-round mock -- with TRADES -- that tries to address all the concerns and needs for every NFL team.

There was no way we weren't bringing him on the Pick Six Podcast, even if it meant throwing out a BONUS SHOW. Reminder: the Pick Six Podcast (#P6P) is a daily, 30-minute show hosted by yours truly that covers all the news around the NFL season. If you love the draft and want every juicy bit of info in the coming days, you need to subscribe.

Here's how you SUBSCRIBE on: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

You can here the full show below with R.J. but here's what we covered:

1. The Seahawks traded out of the first round again, is that smart given their roster deficiencies?

2. Is there a team R.J. played GM for whose draft he hates? (Spoiler: it might be the Jets.)

3. The Cowboys drafted a ... linebacker in the first round? Why it makes sense to wait on a wide receiver.

4. The Lions went offense with their first two picks despite hiring Matt Patricia, but I kind of love adding Derrius Guice and Dallas Goedert.

5. Can the Dolphins compete in the AFC East if they get Tremaine Edmunds, Taven Bryan and Mike Gesicki with their first three picks as they did in R.J.'s mock draft?

6. Biggest winners/biggest losers from the mock as a whole

We also dove off on some other topics, including Nick Chubb's fantasy draft value after being mocked to the Buccaneers in a fake draft. Hello looking glass/wormhole.

Love or hate the show/format and or have a question you want answered on the podcast? Hit me up on Twitter @WillBrinson.