Pick Six Podcast: Should Roger Goodell force Saints and Rams to replay NFC Championship?

A full day has passed since the New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs, but few are letting go of the controversial pass-interference non-call that helped send the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

The pushback might be justified, too, considering an obscure NFL rule actually permits commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse the outcome of adversely influenced games.

While Goodell actually putting that power to use seems like the longest of long shots, it's something he should truly consider, according to CBS Sports' John Breech, who joined Will Brinson on Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast to discuss.

"If I were Roger Goodell, I would call a press conference Tuesday," Breech said, "and I would say, 'You know what, guys? The Saints got screwed. We are going to replay this game starting at the 1:45 mark. The Rams have one timeout. The Saints have first-and-goal. Let's do it. Let's put it on NFL Network,' and then, boom, that thing's going to get, like, 75 million viewers."

Brinson, however, chose the voice of reason, acknowledging Breech's suggestion but opining that the rule must be locked away for extremely dire circumstances.

"I think that what this rule is designed to do is basically if, for some reason, like, the mob managed to infiltrate a football team or the refs and there's a Black Sox situation where a game is compromised because of points-shaving or something, that Goodell could step in and make a change," he said. "It's basically a fail-safe for if the worst-case scenario happens. I don't think this rises to that level."

