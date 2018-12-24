Pick Six Podcast: Steelers-Saints pass-interference call shows need to be able to challenge penalties

The Saints beat the Steelers 31-28 to ensure that the NFC playoffs this year go through the Superdome, but the way they won has a lot of people frustrated. The Saints' first score of the game came after a -- to put it lightly -- phantom pass interference called on Joe Haden put the Saints on the 1-yard line. To make matters worse, the call came on a fourth down, and it should have been Steelers ball.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said that the call was wrong, and with the Steelers losing the game by three points, this play could have cost the Steelers a playoff spot. While it's not quite as simple as saying that without that score the Saints lose, there's no arguing that the Steelers getting the ball back with an early lead could have changed the direction of the game.

On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson, Sean Wagner-McGough, Ryan Wilson and John Breech reopen an age-old debate: Should penalties -- especially pass interference -- be reviewable? For a penalty to change a game so much is clearly problematic, but there's nothing to complain about unless solutions are offered.

Brinson believes "too much is at stake" to allow this to happen, and he thinks that central command needs to step in on these calls. However, the guys don't think we need more breaks in football. It should be acceptable for coaches to challenge penalties, because despite their subjectivity, the Saints picking up 33 free yards due to a penalty is not the way it should happen.

After talking flags, the guys dig into the playoff picture and the mess next week can bring. The Vikings and the Eagles are battling it out for the final wild-card seed in the NFC, while in the AFC the Steelers need a Ravens loss to the Browns and a win over the Bengals to take the AFC North, whereas the Titans and Colts will play for the last spot in the AFC wild-card race. The guys also talk about the Eagles' odds of an improbable Super Bowl run behind Nick Foles (again) and how long we can keep ignoring the thought of Foles taking over with the Eagles full-time.

