Pick Six Podcast: Super Bowl recap, Patriots' dominant 'D,' should a defensive player have won MVP?
The Patriots are champions yet again; Ryan Wilson and John Breech join Will Brinson to break it all down
The New England Patriots held the Los Angeles Rams to three points to notch a 13-3 win and their sixth Super Bowl. For the second time in those six games, Tom Brady didn't win MVP, with the honor instead going to Julian Edelman.
Although Edelman deserved MVP, the Patriots' defense deserves a lot of credit for its performance. Stephon Gilmore had a terrific game, making some key pass breakups and getting gifted the game-clinching interception. The Patriots played zone coverage nearly the entire game, and Goff (and by extension Sean McVay) looked completely out of sorts.
On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson, John Breech and Ryan Wilson talk about the Patriots' defensive performance, touching on a Calais Campbell tweet wondering whether or not Gilmore was robbed of MVP. Gilmore finished with the interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and five tackles. Brandin Cooks put up some solid numbers -- eight catches for 120 yards -- but most of those numbers came in garbage time.
It would have been the first defensive MVP since Dexter Jackson for the Buccaneers in 2003, but it wasn't meant to be.
As for whether or not this Super Bowl was "boring," Breech got to watch the special teams game of a lifetime, with Johnny Hekker kicking the longest punt in NFL history and having an all-around outstanding game. Brinson said that it was a defensive showing that had a lot of layers to it -- particularly Bill Belichick turning in what may have been his best coaching performance to date. But at the end of the day, the game is an addition to Brady's legacy.
And Brady seems more surprised than any fan that he won this Super Bowl. While his stat line wasn't mind-boggling, Brady played a solid game and the Patriots took what is arguably an average to kind of bad defense and made it into a Super Bowl winner.
To hear the full conversation, listen to the podcast below. Then subscribe to the podcast as we move into free agency and draft season! The NFL never sleeps, and neither do we, so follow the podcast to stay up to date on the latest moves in the NFL.
