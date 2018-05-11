Pick Six Podcast: 'The Bears Are Back?' conversation with Barstool's Big Cat

The Chicago Bears have hope! After wandering through the wilderness the last few years under John Fox, the Bears have an infusion of talent on the offensive side of the ball and a fresh new look on defense with the addition of Roquan Smith in the draft.

To talk about the Bears offseason and what Chicago fans are expecting, Dan Katz (@BarstoolBigCat) of Barstool Sports and the Pardon My Take podcast joined the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast -- it's a 30-minutes-or-so daily show about the NFL that drops in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m. and you can subscribe right here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- to talk about buying or selling Mitchell Trubisky, getting excited about Roquan Smith, what one thing he would change about the Bears in 2018 and much more.

Full rundown below, make sure and check out Big Cat/PFT's interview with Saints coach Sean Payton on PMT here and listen to the full interview with Dan below or on iTunes.

Did I mention you should SUBSCRIBE? Do it: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

1. Grade the Bears offseason/best offseason move

"The guys you take the first few days of free agency, for the most part you know who they are, you know what they're going to be for you. You hope they work out. Free agency's a gamble," Katz said. "But then when you pick up these guys who were maybe a little overshadowed by their previous situation but still produced a little bit, I always get interested by those guys and I think [Taylor Gabriel] -- listen the Bears getting any wide receiver who played in the NFL is an upgrade, because they were literally picking guys off the street."

"The Bears have had, it's been a very long time, since they've had a bunch of dynamic guys all together. The Brandon Marshall/Alshon Jeffery/Matt Forte kind of group, those were dynamic guys. But since then it's been hodgepodge, throwing guys together, a lot of guys who aren't heralded, maybe not speed guys, so I'm very excited to see if putting all these guys together [works]. It's very clear the Bears whole, entire process here was, we invested in Mitch Trubisky, we have to put everything behind him, we have to give him all the tools, we invested in an offensive-minded coach, we have to give him the tools.

"All these guys hopefully come together and you have an actual offense, not the John Fox run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, punt the ball."

2. Buy or Sell the Rams copying the Rams from 2017?

"I buy it. I hope Matt Nagy is like [Sean McVay] but I'm not going to put him up there. I think Sean McVay has been circled for a very long time as someone who is going to push the NFL game in terms of the offensive side of the ball. I'm hoping Matt Nagy is that, but that might be the only difference."

2. Pick one thing to change the Bears in 2018?

"I would like for them to go with the throwback uniforms, with the blue helmets, just fully blue helmets that they wear every now and then. I want that all the time. I do like the orange uniforms, they're bringing back the orange uniforms this year, I just want them ... I like the throwback uniforms, I want them to do that consistently.

4. In or out on Mitchell Trubisky?

Fully in, for two reasons. The real reason is I have no choice and I can't fathom having to start over [at QB] again. It would be a heartbreaker. I do really believe Mitchell Trubisky is going to be good -- people who got down on him forgot he played 13 games of college football. And then he got thrown into an offense with bums all around him. He lost his No. 1 wide receiver in Kevin White, he lost his No. 2 wide receiver in Cameron Meredith. You can't really judge him on his first year -- and he ran a John Fox offense -- so when people say Deshaun Watson versus Mitchell Trubisky I don't think it's very fair. After this year we can have a fair debate about it, but yes I still believe in Mitch Trubisky.

5. Excited for Roquan Smith?

I'm excited -- if you can have a linebacker in the city of Chicago, people are going to get excited for it. Urlacher, Singletary, Butkus. I think the one knock on him is his size, but he's clearly meant for today's NFL where it's become a speed game and getting sideline to sideline is the most important thing. He's a gamer. He played in big games in college. He won the Heisman in my mind. He was the Hipster Heisman winner. More than anything, the Bears have not had a captain to their defense since Urlacher and Briggs. So it's been that long. There hasn't been a defensive identity of any of the new guys that have been in and out. So having just that guy, it's like, alright, that's his defense, that will mean a lot.

6. Who's closer on the Bears, Prisco (28th overall) or Kostos (2nd in division!) + over/under 6.5 wins?

"That's the answer: Nick and Pete are both just making it up." (This is my favorite out of context quote ever.)

BONUS 1: Is Russell Wilson a Wisconsin guy or NC State guy?

BONUS 2: Would you trade Anthony Rizzo to the Cardinals for a Bears Super Bowl win this year?