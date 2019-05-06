Pick Six Podcast: The defensive star who'll go No. 1 to Dolphins in 2020 and more prospects to know
It's never too early to start thinking about next year, so Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson break down the top 2020 prospects
The 2019 NFL Draft may be in the books, but it's never too early to start thinking about next year. There are all sorts of interesting prospects in the 2020 draft class, and leading the way is Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. For a team like the Dolphins, that might be great news, but plenty of other teams could also use a "quarterback of the future."
We all know how this year's draft shook out. Kyler Murray went to the Cardinals, Daniel Jones is a Giant, and Dwayne Haskins plays for the Redskins. There was a plethora of defensive talent that went off the board, but next year's draft is already looking much different.
On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, however, as draft expert Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to look ahead to the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa isn't draft expert Ryan Wilson's first prospect off the board. And even though Wilson predicts the Dolphins will pick first, he doesn't even think they'll go with a quarterback. He has Ohio State's Chase Young -- a defensive end -- going to the Dolphins to form a monstrous defensive line.
As for the picks coming after the Dolphins, there's one Cardinals trend that has to finally end.
"I have the Cardinals picking second; could you imagine them taking another quarterback?" Wilson said. Instead, he has Arizona taking offensive tackle Walker Little.
With the Raiders at third, Wilson thinks Tagovailoa's availability could spell the end of Derek Carr's time in Oakland, and Brinson agrees.
"I think Derek Carr is done anyways," Brinson said. "I think they're gonna take someone in the next two years anyways, it's just a matter of when."
It's a way-too-early mock so there's still a whole lot of shaking out to do. Listen to the full podcast below to check out all the prospects to know, plus a minicamp breakdown and all the latest NFL news, and make sure to subscribe to get the pod in your inbox every single day.
