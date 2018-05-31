Pick Six Podcast: 'The Sack Whisperer' Chuck Smith talks NFL's top pass rushers with Pete Prisco

What are the overlooked keys to pass rushing? Why do sack artists deserve more praise? Who are the league's rising stars at the position? And what do they all have in common?

A personal trainer and pass rushing guru for Pro Bowlers around the league, Smith is known as much for pitting "Aaron Donalds against Grady Jarretts and Grady Jarretts against Malik Jacksons" during the NFL offseason as much as he is posting three double-digit sack seasons in his own playing career. And to him, there's a paradox in today's pro game.

The NFL, he told Prisco, is still on a "Neanderthal level" of pass rushing expertise as younger coaches take over for run-first predecessors, and yet there's also a plethora of promising up-and-comers.

"The league is going through a transition," said Smith, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers from 1992-2000.

As teams move away from a defensive motto of "let's stop the run," Smith said pass rushers must realize that "vision is the No. 1 most important aspect" of their job. Then comes movement "five yards up, six yards lateral," which he teaches players in something he likes to call "phone-booth training."

All the great pass rushers in the NFL excel at those two areas, he told Prisco, highlighting the Denver Broncos' Von Miller, the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue as some of the league's best. And many of those guys -- as many as 30 at a time -- come to Smith not long after the Super Bowl for annual workouts that take them right up to training camp.

The best of all time? That's easy, according to Smith.

"Reggie White," he said. "The sheer mass and size and speed, one on one, he could not be stopped ... I love me some Deacon Jones, but to me, Reggie White, out of all the D-linemen, he was the only guy that dominates and destroys every era of NFL football, at every position."

And as for current players on the rise?

Smith singled out the Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett, who had six sacks as a rookie in 2017, but also mentioned the Chargers' Melvin Ingram as someone who gets overlooked. Second-year Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson, meanwhile, is Smith's sleeper.

