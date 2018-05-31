Pick Six Podcast: 'The Sack Whisperer' Chuck Smith talks NFL's top pass rushers with Pete Prisco
Who are some of the NFL's up-and-coming stars? What are the hidden keys to racking up sacks?
What are the overlooked keys to pass rushing? Why do sack artists deserve more praise? Who are the league's rising stars at the position? And what do they all have in common?
Former NFL All-Pro defensive end and University of Tennessee D-line coach Chuck Smith joined CBS Sports' Pete Prisco on the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to answer all those questions.
A personal trainer and pass rushing guru for Pro Bowlers around the league, Smith is known as much for pitting "Aaron Donalds against Grady Jarretts and Grady Jarretts against Malik Jacksons" during the NFL offseason as much as he is posting three double-digit sack seasons in his own playing career. And to him, there's a paradox in today's pro game.
The NFL, he told Prisco, is still on a "Neanderthal level" of pass rushing expertise as younger coaches take over for run-first predecessors, and yet there's also a plethora of promising up-and-comers.
"The league is going through a transition," said Smith, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers from 1992-2000.
As teams move away from a defensive motto of "let's stop the run," Smith said pass rushers must realize that "vision is the No. 1 most important aspect" of their job. Then comes movement "five yards up, six yards lateral," which he teaches players in something he likes to call "phone-booth training."
All the great pass rushers in the NFL excel at those two areas, he told Prisco, highlighting the Denver Broncos' Von Miller, the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue as some of the league's best. And many of those guys -- as many as 30 at a time -- come to Smith not long after the Super Bowl for annual workouts that take them right up to training camp.
The best of all time? That's easy, according to Smith.
"Reggie White," he said. "The sheer mass and size and speed, one on one, he could not be stopped ... I love me some Deacon Jones, but to me, Reggie White, out of all the D-linemen, he was the only guy that dominates and destroys every era of NFL football, at every position."
And as for current players on the rise?
Smith singled out the Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett, who had six sacks as a rookie in 2017, but also mentioned the Chargers' Melvin Ingram as someone who gets overlooked. Second-year Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson, meanwhile, is Smith's sleeper.
Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on pass rushers -- and the keys to their success -- below, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers unveil new throwback jerseys
The jerseys commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Steelers' Super Bowl XIII victory
-
Eagles player calls out Patriot Way
Brandon Brooks is not a fan of Bill O'Brien, the former Patriots offensive coordinator who...
-
Cardinals TE helps woman make her flight
'There are good people in this world,' Delilah Cassidy tweeted after Gresham's gesture
-
2019 draft's top non-Power 5 prospects
While not often in the TV spotlight, these are the prospects to monitor closely outside the...
-
NFC West offseason grades
The Rams earned the highest grade in the NFC West after a wild offseason
-
Bills Over-Under: Rebuild in 2018?
Buffalo was a crazy story last year but it's hard to imagine them having the same success this...