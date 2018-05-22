Pick Six Podcast: This 49ers player could 'be the next great safety in the league'

There is not a hotter offseason team than the 49ers. The ascension of Jimmy Garoppolo to a franchise quarterback last year, with him going 5-0 down the stretch in 2017, has caused people to go nuts with San Francisco. Vegas pegged the Niners at nine (!) wins and there will be people out there both picking them to win the division (and more) and tabbing Jimmy G as a franchise quarterback.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco says to tap the brakes a bit, noting on the Pick Six Podcast that the 49ers are probably "a year away." Prisco points to receiver and pass rusher as two areas of concern specifically.

"I do [like what they've done] but I think they're a year away," Prisco said. "This is going to be a competitive year, they might win six, seven, eight games. Next year they're going to be legitimate. I think John Lynch gets it. Adam Peters, he gets it. They stockpile good players. There are still some concerns. The receiver position is still a concern. I love Dante Pettis, I'm a big Dante Pettis guy, I think he's going to be a really good player.

"I think defensively it's going to take some time. The whole Reuben Foster situation, it looks like he's going to be back on the field. That's big for them obviously. Defensively, if they can get that four going -- when [DeForest] Buckner, [Arik] Armstead and [Solomon] Thomas are going to be on the field together, that's darn good -- but they still don't have a great speed edge rusher. I know they signed Jeremiah Attaochu and he's a possibility to help them a little bit, but they need to get somebody going on the edge."

But, let's be clear: Pete likes this team a lot and actually pegged a couple of players on the 49ers roster for his breakout players of 2018. Specifically, tight end George Kittle, who he likes a lot.

"I think George Kittle, you saw a hint of what he can really do in the final game against the Rams," Prisco said. "Went for 100, had a 44-yard catch. This kid has the ability to be a dominant tight end, particularly as a pass catcher, and he's a willing blocker too."

And safety Adrian Colbert, who he LOVES.

"The other kid, Adrian Colbert, is going to be a special player now," Prisco said. "You talk about a find in the seventh round. He can run, he's physical. He calls himself the Punisher and there's a reason for it. Usually when a guy is the Punisher, usually with a guy like that, they punish and they're good in the run game but they're not great in coverage. But that's not his case at all. He can fly, and he flies to the ball. He might be the next great safety in this league.

"That's how impressed I was with him down the stretch. It's funny because I watched him, I kept talking to guys in the league and they kept saying 'the Colbert kid, the Colbert kid.'"

Personally I think anyone who thinks they're going to over their projected total is extremely optimistic. And Pete does too, but the 49ers might not be that far off.

