Pick Six Podcast: Tom Fornelli, Joe Fortenbaugh break down best fantasy options, NFL bets
The degenerate duo joins Will Brinson to discuss important matters around the NFL
If you're hoping for some serious fantasy football talk and some heavy-duty gambling chatter on an NFL-related podcast, why haven't you already subscribed to the Pick Six Podcast? It's hosted by yours truly, it comes out every single day (Monday-Friday), it's perfect for a commute or a gym trip and it constantly peppering you with gambling and fantasy information. Subscribe already: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
On Monday's show, we're loaded with that kind of chatter as CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli and 95.7 The Game's Joe Fortenbaugh -- two good friends of mine and excellent football/gambling minds -- hop on the show to break down what guys in fantasy they're higher on than other people as well as what their best bets for the 2018 NFL season are looking like early on.
I won't spoil the picks, mainly because I want you to subscribe or listen to the show. You can do the latter in SoundCloud below and the former right here: Subscribe via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
Follow Tom on Twitter @TomFornelli and Joe on Twitter @JoeFortenbaugh.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ref meeting leaves Eagles 'frustrated'
This new helmet rule is going to start causing some concern around the NFL
-
Danielle Hunter: The NFL's secret star
No one is primed for a bigger defensive emergence than Minnesota's fourth-year defensive e...
-
Vikings camp: Focus turns to football
Vikings' focus shifts to football just days after Sparano's death
-
Ndamukong Suh wants Aaron Donald paid
Suh, who once signed the richest defensive contract in NFL history, wants to see Donald get...
-
Luck over Rodgers in All-Comeback Team
The Colts quarterback's comeback is more unlikely than Rodgers' and therefore more deserving...
-
Why Lawson could explode in second year
Lawson is excited about his sophomore season with the Bengals, and he believes he could be...