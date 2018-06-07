Pick Six Podcast: Tracy Wolfson gives insight into what it's like to be a sideline reporter

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson's job includes talking with NFL stars like the Colts' T.Y. Hilton. USATSI

Sideline reporter is one of those jobs that, if you think about, is just a cool profession. You're on the sideline every NFL Sunday, you've got sources and you're breaking stories. On top of all that, you get to develop a rapport with certain players.

However, like any job of its nature, it has limited demand and a lot of interest. On Thursday's Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), CBS's Tracy Wolfson joined CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Dave Richard -- who filled in for the vacationing Will Brinson -- to discuss the job and what goes into it, in addition to the growing reliance on the profession in the NFL world.

It's not all about what you see on the field. There's plenty of behind-the-scenes work too.

"We meet with the home and away team -- Friday we meet with the home team, Saturday we meet with the away team -- and you're usually meeting with the coach and the coordinators and then at least three or four players," Wolfson said of production meetings.

She said that over time you learn who will be worth talking to.

"It really depends on the coach, it depends on the team it depends on the player you're talking to," she said. "And we've learned over the years who are the good guys to have in the room."

But don't start tweeting at these reporters for that information, because you won't get it. "One of the jobs that we have is to keep all of this information to ourselves," she said.

There's a ton that goes into the job, and it isn't just what you see on Sundays. However, it's clearly an incredibly rewarding one, and it puts those that have it in a unique position.

