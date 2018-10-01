Pick Six Podcast: Trubisky breaks out, Titans' amazing comeback and all the Week 4 reactions

It's a quarter of the way through the NFL season and clearer pictures are starting to emerge regarding who the haves and have-nots are around the NFL. The Bengals, Ravens, Saints, Titans and Jaguars improved to 3-1, the Patriots had a statement win over the previously-undefeated Dolphins, and the Bears might just be the best team in the NFC North, but their race with the Packers should be riveting.

Monday's "Pick Six Podcast" took a look at the week that was, and pretty much everyone who joined host Will Brinson (except for Ryan Wilson) was happy with the Steelers getting dominated by the Ravens on Sunday night. John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough were feeling good with how Sunday went, too, after the Bengals and Bears won. Mitchell Trubisky had a coming-out party, throwing six touchdowns against the Buccaneers, five in the first half.

"Yes, this happened happened against a very bad defense and a lot of the throws were wide open," Wagner-McGough said. "But this is a quarterback who was missing all of those throws through the first three weeks of the season, and the fact that he was at least hitting them and spotting the right openings ... was impressive."

The guys also got to the Titans' insane win over the Eagles in overtime, and praised Mike Vrabel going for it on fourth down while in field-goal range in overtime. "Mike Vrabel needed a little bit more marbles to make that call knowing you lose ... if you go for the fourth, don't get it, it's game over," Breech said.

It was a wild Week 4 in the NFL, and the guys ran through every game. To listen to the full rundown, listen to the full show below.