Pick Six Podcast: Unpacking Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown drama and looking at possible fallback teams

The NFL is morphing into the NBA this offseason, with bizarre drama-filled storylines grabbing headlines and stealing the show from a draft that doesn't feature much drama outside of the top overall pick.

Who is to blame for how things are unfolding with Antonio Brown and his former teammates? Who is responsible for all the drama being uncorked in Green Bay and the hypothetical battles between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy and Mark Murphy?

To break all that down as well as to look at what 2018 playoff teams might be likely to take a step back and miss the postseason in 2019, Sean Wagner-McGough and I fired up the podcast machine and dove into all the latest from around the NFL.

Take a listen below and make sure to subscribe to the podcast to get every episode delivered in the morning Monday through Friday!