Pick Six Podcast: Week 15 NFL picks against the spread, plus Chargers-Chiefs talk with Bryant McFadden

The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Chargers on Thursday isn't the worst thing in the world. They're still 11-3 with a very real chance to pick up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It did, however, show some worrisome trends for them moving forward. For starters, they've lost the Patriots, Rams and Chargers -- arguably the three best teams they've faced this year. But the way they lost to the Chargers, letting a 14-point lead slip away, demonstrated an alarming inability to close out games running the ball.

Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson on the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast to break down the ending of that wild Thursday night capper, what the Chiefs were thinking moving away from the running game in the second half and the greatness of Philip Rivers.

After that conversation, R.J. White and Pete Prisco join the pod to talk about Week 15's slate. They each give their No. 1 pick for week before debating the five picks where at least one of them has a strong play on each side, including Aaron Rodgers heading to Chicago to face the Bears.

After covering where there's only minor dissension, including with the Cowboys-Colts and Patriots-Steelers games, the guys wrap up with their consensus picks (a.k.a., "Looooooooosers") then throw together some teasers and moneyline parlays to consider.

