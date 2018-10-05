Pick Six Podcast: Week 5 best bets against the spread, picks, odds, and sleeper DFS plays
Will Brinson, Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco and R.J. White break down what to bet on for Week 5 of the NFL season
Are you ready for some football? No, seriously: are you actually ready for football this weekend. You need to be ready right now. And if you're not ready, the only way to get ready is to fire up the Pick Six Podcast -- our soon-to-be-award-winning show that drops every single day in your podcast app, subscribe right here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- and get all the DFS and gambling information you could possibly need for Week 5's action.
First up, we review the Patriots and Colts matchup that went down on Thursday night.
Then, Nick Kostos, host of CBS Sports HQ's SportsLine, a must-watch show on Saturday (11 a.m. ET) and Sunday (noon ET) on our new 24/7 streaming sports network, pops on for the Fastest 15 Minutes (branding tbd), where we pick six (maybe that's it) of our best bets for this weekend. DFS, sides, totals, first half bets, anything is on the table.
After that, Pete Prisco and R.J. White hop on the pod with me to break down every single game against the spread and to reveal where we're headed with our Week 5 SuperContest picks.
Listen to the full show below and make sure to SUBSCRIBE.
