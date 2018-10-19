Pick Six Podcast: Week 7 best picks against the spread with CBS Sports NFL experts

It's Friday, and Fantasy owners of the Denver Broncos defense are extremely happy while anyone with any Cardinals is probably still in bed crying. Now, however, it's time to turn our sights to the rest of Week 7, as there is an entire slate of games that needs to be picked.

On Friday's Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson is first joined by Bryant McFadden to reflect on the night that was in the Broncos' 45-10 rout of the Cardinals on Thursday. The Broncos finally looked like the Broncos of old, and McFadden commended the team for winning with "style," featuring a nasty defensive effort. Getting an offensive coordinator fired has got to be a gratifying moment for a defense, as Mike McCoy was fired on Friday after yet another sputtering offensive effort from Arizona.

Pete Prisco and R.J. White then join the pod to pick every game against the spread to help you decide your best (and worst) bets in Week 7. The Dolphins of Brock Osweiler and Frank Gore continues to be divisive, while the Falcons-Giants game proves to be an interesting pick between two teams that have struggled all year. The Titans also remain one of the most bizarre teams to pick for or against in the NFL.

