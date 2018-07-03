Pick Six Podcast: Were the 2008 Steelers or 2013 Seahawks the better defensive team?

The news that Kam Chancellor is set to retire, or at least sounds very much like he's going to retire, more or less puts an official end to the Legion of Boom in Seattle. It was probably already dead and gone, but the hope of Chancellor and Earl Thomas continuing to play together maybe kept it breathing a bit.

It's over now, which means we can really start looking back at those Seahawks teams and wondering what could have been. Extremely notable is the 2013 Seahawks, one of the great defenses of all time, a team that rolled into New York and annihilated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, the top offense in the NFL that year.

We know the Seahawks defense overall was one of the best ever, but in talking about them with CBS Sports Bryant McFadden (follow him on Twitter @BMac_SportsTalk), how do they compare to, say, the 2008 Steelers? McFadden was part of that team, a defense that somehow has become underrated over the last decade or so. (My theory: people expected the Steelers to be good, the Seahawks rose out of nowhere in terms of their placement in the franchise's history.)

McFadden joined the Pick Six Podcast to break that down, as well as talk about LeBron James jumping to the Lakers and whether or not such situations, with star players attracting free agents by moving around, exists in the NFL.

