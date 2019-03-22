Pick Six Podcast: What to expect from edge rushers in the NFL Draft, plus rule changes and more

There is no more important position in the NFL than quarterback. Teams live and die with the production they get from under center, and everybody knows it. And because the quarterback is so important to the offense, it follows that the guys who get pressure on the quarterback are incredibly important to the defense.

That's why you always see edge rushers come flying off the board in the early portions of the NFL Draft. That figures to be the case once again this year, and our own Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson discussed just that on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast, where Wilson says there are six first-round edge talents, and that it's likely five of them will actually be selected on the first day of the draft.

Wilson: There are probably six edge rushers that are first-round talents, five that'll probably go in the first round. Just to name them real quick: Nick Bosa, of course. Josh Allen, we know about. Rashan Gary, we know about. Montez Sweat, who has a heart condition. But the good news is they didn't send him home from the combine. His agent released a statement that says everything's fine. Brinson: Yeah, he said they knew about it before college and it's no big deal. Don't worry about it. Wilson: And, "We're going to continue to dominate, exclamation point." So, Montez Sweat. Brian Burns from Florida State. That's one, two, three, four, five guys; and then there's Clelin Ferrell, who makes six. And then after that, this is a deep defensive line class; but if you need an edge rusher, those are the first-round guys.

If you head over to our mock draft page, you can see that Bosa is current the unanimous second overall pick for the 49ers, Allen is projected to go either third or fourth, and both Sweat and Gary are unanimous top-half-of-the-draft guys at this point. Burns and Ferrell both go a bit later, but they're also six-for-six as first-rounders in our most recent mocks. Will it stay that way? We'll find out soon enough.

Catch the entire breakdown of draft rumors and rule changes in Friday's episode (below) and make sure to subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast to get a daily NFL pod sent straight to your phone.