Pick Six Podcast: What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers? Week 13 picks against the spread

The Dallas Cowboys just might be contenders after upsetting the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football."

But the Green Bay Packers, who boast a far superior quarterback, certainly don't seem to be. And the reason, at times, has been Aaron Rodgers, their far-superior quarterback.

So what's the problem with him? Can the issues all be attributed to coach Mike McCarthy?

"Yeah, to some degree," Pete Prisco said on Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. "But he's not playing that well, either. He's got to learn to take the check-down once in a while. And I know why he does it. Because his defense stinks, so he presses and doesn't think getting a first down is the same as getting a touchdown down the field."

Rodgers and the Packers weren't the only points of hot discussion on the podcast, either. With Bryant McFadden and R.J. White also on the show alongside Will Brinson, the group tackled debate over whether the Cowboys are, in fact, contenders. And then they ran through each and every game on the NFL's Week 13 schedule, making picks against the spread for the entire slate: