Pick Six Podcast: Where could Antonio Brown land, Le'Veon Bell rumors and combine stories
Brady Quinn and Will Brinson break down the latest news and notes around the NFL
Unlike winter (which is leaving, unless you count the television version), the combine is coming. It's coming quickly -- next week things will get hot and heavy when the NFL community descends on Indianapolis for what amounts to NFL's winter meetings.
Chief among the topics in Indy will be the Steelers drama on hand, so to get ready for Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell talk, Brady Quinn and I fired up the Pick Six Podcast -- it's daily, even during the offseason, subscribe right here! -- to talk about whether Bell changed the paradigm with his approach to free agency and whether the Steelers are smart to shop Brown.
We also told our favorite combine stories (hello, Chris Jones!) and hammered out the latest news and notes from around the NFL.
