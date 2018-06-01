Pick Six Podcast: Where does Russell Wilson fall in the NFL quarterback hierarchy?
Mike Freeman joins Pete Prisco to discuss Russell Wilson's weapons, standing and more
The past two seasons, all of the conversation around the Seahawks has been centered around their horrific offensive line play. It feels like quarterback Russell Wilson spends more time running for his life than anything else over the course of a game. However, some people value what Wilson does differently.
Last season, Wilson completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,983 yards and 34 touchdowns, with just 11 interceptions. He did it in new and exciting ways every week, but the Seahawks still finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.
Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman joined Pete Prisco on the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) on Friday to discuss exactly what Wilson does for the Seahawks. And while Prisco thinks that Wilson is a very good quarterback, he doesn't hold him in quite the same standing as Freeman does.
As Prisco started listing off quarterbacks that he believes are better than Wilson, the two hit one major point of contention. "Rodgers, Brady, Brees ..." Prisco said. When there was a beat of silence, Prisco pleaded with Freeman. "Please do not say that Wilson is better than Brees," he said.
"I guess," Freeman replied before bursting out laughing.
Prisco simply said back, "It's not a debate."
The two also talked about Wilson's receivers, with Prisco saying that he doesn't think that Doug Baldwin gets the credit that he deserves. "People kill him for his weapons over the years, that's a great myth. That's unfair to a guy like Doug Baldwin who I think is a hell of player ... Your Redskins just paid Paul Richardson a bunch of money to become a big-time receiver for them."
The one thing that the two could agree on: The Seahawks' offensive line is in fact terrible.
Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on Russell Wilson and more below, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy happy with new FA approach
The Packers were more aggressive in free-agency under new GM Brian Gutekunst
-
Lamar Miller: Peterson would help us out
Peterson has openly mused about playing for the Texans
-
Good luck betting against the Patriots
New England will eventually have to change the way they operate, but 2018 won't be the yea...
-
Bills betting big on pair of rookies
The future success of the Bills rests on the broad shoulders of Josh Allen and Tremaine Ed...
-
Aaron Rodgers gets honorary doctorate
Rodgers joined J.J. Watt as an honorary medical degree recipient this week
-
Aaron Jones helps wheelchair-bound woman
A fellow passenger needed help getting to her daughter after a flight and Aaron Jones obli...