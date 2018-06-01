Pick Six Podcast: Where does Russell Wilson fall in the NFL quarterback hierarchy?

The past two seasons, all of the conversation around the Seahawks has been centered around their horrific offensive line play. It feels like quarterback Russell Wilson spends more time running for his life than anything else over the course of a game. However, some people value what Wilson does differently.

Last season, Wilson completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,983 yards and 34 touchdowns, with just 11 interceptions. He did it in new and exciting ways every week, but the Seahawks still finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman joined Pete Prisco on the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) on Friday to discuss exactly what Wilson does for the Seahawks. And while Prisco thinks that Wilson is a very good quarterback, he doesn't hold him in quite the same standing as Freeman does.

As Prisco started listing off quarterbacks that he believes are better than Wilson, the two hit one major point of contention. "Rodgers, Brady, Brees ..." Prisco said. When there was a beat of silence, Prisco pleaded with Freeman. "Please do not say that Wilson is better than Brees," he said.

"I guess," Freeman replied before bursting out laughing.

Prisco simply said back, "It's not a debate."

The two also talked about Wilson's receivers, with Prisco saying that he doesn't think that Doug Baldwin gets the credit that he deserves. "People kill him for his weapons over the years, that's a great myth. That's unfair to a guy like Doug Baldwin who I think is a hell of player ... Your Redskins just paid Paul Richardson a bunch of money to become a big-time receiver for them."

The one thing that the two could agree on: The Seahawks' offensive line is in fact terrible.

