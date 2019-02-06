Pick Six Podcast: Where the Rams go from here after a disappointing Super Bowl loss
Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson look at what's in front of the Rams following Super Bowl LIII and talk 2019 NFL Draft
With Super Bowl LIII now days in the rearview and the Patriots officially putting a bow on their latest Lombardi Trophy with Tuesday's parade, now seems like as good a time as any to examine what should be an interesting offseason.
All 32 teams will head into the spring and summer with a checklist of things that they want to accomplish, improvements they want to make and personnel matters that need to be taken care of. But one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on now becomes the Los Angeles Rams, who were stunned and shut down by the Patriots in Atlanta on Sunday.
The Rams have a number of expiring contracts on their roster -- including big names on the defensive side of the ball like Ndamukong Suh, LaMarcus Joyner and Dante Fowler Jr. -- which means they'll have significant personnel decisions to sort through as they head toward next season.
On Wednesday's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson discuss just how Los Angeles may approach their offseason after a disappointing finish to the year.
"Pass rusher, linebacker and cornerback -- those are the three big needs," said Wilson.
Brinson points out that they've got plenty of cap space to work with, especially if Andrew Whitworth decides to retire, but that it's going to be hard to replace some of the guys who may walk in free agency.
Are the Rams in trouble?
"Eh, it's too early to say," Wilson said. "We'll wait a month and see how free agency starts to shake out. They don't have very many draft picks so not a lot is going to change unless they land a guy in the fourth or fifth round that turn out to be ballers."
"I'm just saying if you start to kind of look at the Rams, maybe they're not in as good of shape as we thought they were," said Brinson.
Catch the full discussion on leftover Super Bowl nuggets, the NFL Draft, and the Rams' and Patriots' outlook heading into the offseason on the latest episode of the Pick Six podcast.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown denies domestic violence charges
The complicated offseason for the Steelers wide receiver just became even more complicated
-
6 free agents who'll provide best value
These soon-to-be free agents won't be signing record deals, but they'll bring significant...
-
Belichick assistants deserve more looks
Danny Kanell and Tommy Tran suggest Belichick's assistants should actually get even more l...
-
2019 NFL Draft: Bengals draft Murray
The Bengals take a quarterback in Round 1 to replace Andy Dalton
-
Patriots tagging Greg Schiano as next DC
The former Rutgers coach will have some big shoes to fill
-
Draft: Ideal fits that'd require trades
These prospects would be ideal fits, but the teams would have to be willing to make a move