Pick Six Podcast: Where the Rams go from here after a disappointing Super Bowl loss

With Super Bowl LIII now days in the rearview and the Patriots officially putting a bow on their latest Lombardi Trophy with Tuesday's parade, now seems like as good a time as any to examine what should be an interesting offseason.

All 32 teams will head into the spring and summer with a checklist of things that they want to accomplish, improvements they want to make and personnel matters that need to be taken care of. But one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on now becomes the Los Angeles Rams, who were stunned and shut down by the Patriots in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Rams have a number of expiring contracts on their roster -- including big names on the defensive side of the ball like Ndamukong Suh, LaMarcus Joyner and Dante Fowler Jr. -- which means they'll have significant personnel decisions to sort through as they head toward next season.

On Wednesday's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson discuss just how Los Angeles may approach their offseason after a disappointing finish to the year.

"Pass rusher, linebacker and cornerback -- those are the three big needs," said Wilson.

Brinson points out that they've got plenty of cap space to work with, especially if Andrew Whitworth decides to retire, but that it's going to be hard to replace some of the guys who may walk in free agency.

Are the Rams in trouble?

"Eh, it's too early to say," Wilson said. "We'll wait a month and see how free agency starts to shake out. They don't have very many draft picks so not a lot is going to change unless they land a guy in the fourth or fifth round that turn out to be ballers."

"I'm just saying if you start to kind of look at the Rams, maybe they're not in as good of shape as we thought they were," said Brinson.

Catch the full discussion on leftover Super Bowl nuggets, the NFL Draft, and the Rams' and Patriots' outlook heading into the offseason on the latest episode of the Pick Six podcast.