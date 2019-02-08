Pick Six Podcast: Who are the top 2019 NFL free agents, and who's worth signing?
Pete Prisco joins Will Brinson to break down this year's class, and Ben Kercheval talks AAF
The NBA stole the spotlight this week with its 2019 trade deadline, but the NFL will have its chance for a one-up in March.
That's when 2019 free agency kicks off, and of course that means it's also when plenty of big names find new homes.
Unless you're talking Nick Foles or Le'Veon Bell, however, there aren't exactly a plethora of premier talents set to hit the open market, and that's been the case for years thanks to teams' use of the franchise tag -- and a general philosophy change over the last decade.
"Each year since 2011, we have seen diminishing returns," Will Brinson noted on Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, citing a "spike in the salary cap" and the NFL's rookie wage scale as reasons for filtered free agent classes.
In fact, like most smart teams, Pete Prisco said he wouldn't even give much consideration to free agents over 30 years old. It's why he predicted someone like Tyrann Mathieu might find a better market than Earl Thomas, a more established name at the safety position.
Among the most interesting players set to be available, according to Brinson and Prisco: Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, two veteran defenders with solid all-around skill sets worthy of at least three-year deals.
Catch the full breakdown of the 2019 NFL free agency class, plus Ben Kercheval's preview of the Alliance of American Football (AAF), which kicks off this weekend, on the podcast:
