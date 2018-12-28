Pick Six Podcast: Who gets the blame in the great Hue Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield debate, plus picks
Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to pick every Week 17 game against the spread
There is a raging debate between supporters of Hue Jackson and supporters of Baker Mayfield right now, with talking heads all hot and bothered about the Browns quarterback staring down his former coach. So who's right and who's wrong in this case?
Myself, Pete Prisco, Nick Kostos and R.J. White hopped on the horn and fired up the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL podcast, make sure and subscribe on iTunes here -- had a spirited debate about the situation while discussing whether the Ravens or Browns would cover on Sunday in a critical AFC game.
(Stream all Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
We also break down every single game against the spread for Week 17. Listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bets Bets: Eagles, Colts get needed wins
La Canfora is 24-18-2 on his best bets this year and looking to close out strong with three...
-
Report: DeSean Jackson wants out of TB
Jackson is 32 years old but he's still an explosive downfield threat.
-
Best Bets: Vikings, Ravens cover
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for the Week 17 NFL season
-
How Ravens' 2018 'D' stacks up to 2000
Both defenses ranked first in both yards and points allowed per game, and here's how else they...
-
Week 17 NFL odds, best picks, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
How could NFL teams get Lincoln Riley?
Riley has developed a machine at Oklahoma, and NFL teams want to use it