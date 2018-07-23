Pick Six Podcast: Who is a better Comeback POY candidate, Andrew Luck or Deshaun Watson?

Last season was a nightmare for the NFL in terms of seeing star players go down or miss significant time. A bunch of quarterbacks were hurt, Odell Beckham missed most of the season, as did J.J. Watt of the Texans.

Most notable were a pair of guys in Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson, who had very different circumstances. Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, missed the entire season after the previous Colts regime mangled their handling of the most precious of items (a franchise quarterback).

Watson, the Texans first-round pick last year, was initially going to sit behind Tom Savage. Then Week 1 against the Jaguars happened, Watson was inserted into the starting lineup and the rest was history until he tore his ACL midway through the year after going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in Foxborough and Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Both will be coming back from fairly serious injuries. As will Carson Wentz of the Eagles, but on the latest Pick Six Podcast, Ryan Wilson and I decided it was Luck and Watson who are the top candidates to win the award.

