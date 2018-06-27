Pick Six Podcast: Who should be the No. 1 pick in a draft of every NFL quarterback?

The NFL offseason requires a certain amount of creativity when you work in the media -- and even more so when you run a daily NFL podcast. Did you know the Pick Six Podcast was daily? Because it is, and it's 30 minutes or so and it's in your podcast app by 6 a.m. ET every day and it's loaded with great content and awesome guests and you should totally Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

ANYWAY, one of the things you have to do when you're looking to fill the void is come up with different ways to present content. So, in the spirit of that, we had CBS Sports' Danny Kanell (follow him on Twitter @DannyKanell) on the show, and he and I decided to draft quarterbacks. It was a two-person snake draft and Danny got to go first, with the goal basically being "who will end up with more fantasy points among their group at the end of the year" as a way of determining the winner.

Fantasy points aren't a be-all/end-all way to figure out what quarterbacks were best, obviously, and it rewards empty stat lines sometimes, but you can't compare WINS and if you're using stats to determine who had the best season, it's ultimately going to come down to passing yards, touchdowns, etc. That's basically the formula for fantasy scoring anyway.

SO, Danny got to draft first and he went with ... Aaron Rodgers. DAMN YOU, DANNY. I thought he would go with Tom Brady and I would land Rodgers, but he surprised me (I like his move for what it's worth) and I sort of panicked, taking Brady and then Carson Wentz.

Wentz is great, but would he be the third-best quarterback I want coming off an ACL? I'm still not sure, but I was pretty pleased with how the next round played out. With Danny taking Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees -- again, who can blame him -- I was able to land Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. Multiple guys coming off ACLs! What can go wrong?

Kanell then snagged Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins, which led to me going with Cam Newton and Philip Rivers. We can all probably agree that these are the top veteran quarterbacks out there right?

A few interesting points from how the rest of the draft played out.

One, I took Patrick Mahomes/Jimmy Garoppolo at one point, two guys LOADED with upside. Danny, who drafted Alex Smith, was a little surprised at the Mahomes pick and called the Chiefs moving from Smith to Mahomes "the riskiest move of the offseason."

Two, Matthew Stafford and Andrew Luck didn't get drafted! Luck is at least trying to come back from injury. The Stafford thing was a slap in the face and terrible by both of us.

Three, Eli Manning is going to be fascinating to watch this year. Danny drafted him last, and it's possible he ends up winning him this contest, if Manning can produce big numbers surrounded by Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Evan Engram and an improved offensive line.

Listen to the full show below for some great QB chatter (we talked about them between picks, duh) and make sure to subscribe to the podcast: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.