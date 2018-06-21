Pick Six Podcast: Who will be the first NFL head coach fired? Let's break it down

This sounds horrible when you say it out loud, but it's never too early to start looking at who might lose their job in the coming season. Put another way: there are always, every year, multiple coaches who head into the season with a hot seat in the NFL. The same is true across all sports, but the magnifying glass is such with professional football that Las Vegas even puts out odds on who will be relieved of their duties first.

Those odds have been dropped -- see them below via the fine folks at OddsShark.com -- and we want to figure out which ones offer the best value. To do that, Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly (follow him @Eric_Edholm on Twitter) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast to break down the odds.

Opening odds to be the first NFL head coach fired (@betway):



Hue Jackson +350

Adam Gase +750

Marvin Lewis +1000

Vance Joseph +1000

Dirk Koetter +1200

Jay Gruden +1200

Todd Bowles +1600

Bill O'Brien +2000

Jason Garrett +2500

John Harbaugh +2800

Jon Gruden +2800

Pete Carroll +2800 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 19, 2018

My personal takes:

1) Hue is too easy/obvious here, and will almost definitely get fired if the Browns come out cold and lose a bunch of games early, regardless of who his quarterback is.

2) Dirk Koetter is the best bet on the board in terms of value, because the Bucs have high expectations, Tampa has a brutal early schedule, there are concerns about Jameis Winston's availability and a Week 5 bye is a nightmare for a coach on the hot seat.

3) Jason Garrett is a sleeper if the Cowboys trip over their feet out of the gate.

4) What is Jon Gruden doing on this list? He signed a 10-year, $100 million contract. He won't be 28:1 before the start of the 2023 season. He's not going anywhere for half a decade.

5) Pete Carroll/John Harbaugh on here is also offensive. Absolute worst case they would be given until the end of the year and probably have an option to just walk away.

6) It is not difficult to imagine the Broncos playing poorly to start the season and John Elway replacing Vance Joseph with either a) Gary Kubiak or b) John Elway.

7) LOL at someone thinking Marvin Lewis will ever be fired. Paul Dehner of the Cincy Enquirer and I covered this on the Wednesday episode of the show. He's not going anywhere. The earth will be frozen and run over by dinosaur robots and Marvin will still be coaching the Bengals.

