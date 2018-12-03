Pick Six Podcast: Who will replace Mike McCarthy after Sunday's firing from Packers?

Mike McCarthy is officially out as head coach of the Packers, and Joe Philbin will take over on the Packers' sideline. The Packers are now 4-7-1 on the season and it appears that they're going to miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006. McCarthy, who'd been on the sideline since 2006 for the Packers.

The real loss for the Packers is another year of Aaron Rodgers. Expectations were high for the Pack this year after Rodgers missed nearly all of last season with a broken collarbone. McCarthy was ultimately fired for his failure to innovate offensively, not to mention a few questionable fourth down calls in the weeks leading up to a backbreaking loss against the Cardinals.

Things get tricky now for the Packers. One of the most high-profile coaching positions just opened up for the first time in over a decade, and they'll have a lot of options in candidates. It's likely they'll go for a coach who can bring their playcalling into the modern-day NFL, which revolves around pre-snap motion and creating mismatches. Obviously Sean McVay is the coach everyone is trying to emulate right now, and the Packers want to succeed ASAP. As long as No. 12 is under center, they have a window, so they need to get someone who can just harness the full roster.

Vic Fangio crops up as a defensive-minded coach, and John Harbaugh is another candidate mentioned if Kliff Kingsbury comes on as a coordinator. Will Brinson, however, notes that the last three candidates the Packers have hired have been unproven coordinators who have succeeded for them. He says that that lends itself to coaches like John DeFilippo and Zac Taylor.

