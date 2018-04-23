Pick Six Podcast: Why Giants fans should be upset if the team takes Saquon Barkley

It's draft week!! ! ! And the Pick Six Podcast is going to carry you through the entire thing -- we're going live every day this week, including daily recaps of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Monday's episode features founding Pick Six Podcast father Nick Kostos in his triumphant return to the show to make an impassioned plea to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman that the big guy should NOT draft Saquon Barkley.

Kostos, a lifelong Giants fan, sees the No. 2 pick as a chance to set up the franchise for the long haul and wants the Giants to, preferably, go with a quarterback, although he's fine with Bradley Chubb too.

We dive into whether the Giants should want Dez Bryant along with a host of other items related to the draft, as well as whether or not the Raiders are going to be good this year, the Cowboys chances of making the playoffs this season plus much more.

