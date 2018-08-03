Pick Six Podcast: Why the Browns could make the playoffs while the Jaguars miss out

The Jaguars are a popular pick to do well in 2018. They should have been in the Super Bowl but for an AFC Championship Game meltdown against the Patriots. Pete Prisco picked them to rep the AFC in the championship. My "Madden" simulation likes the Jaguars to WIN the Super Bowl.

But not everyone is incredibly high on Jacksonville. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders joined the Pick Six Podcast on Friday and explained why Jacksonville could take a step back in 2018.

"Let's start with the reason that Jacksonville actually gets better this year -- because I have to acknowledge this is a team that actually underperformed it's projection solely in terms of points scored and allowed last year, that's a recipe for improvement. But then you look at how Jacksonville did it. Not only is offense more consistent and easy to predict than defense, but run defense is a better predictor of the following year's defensive rating than pass defense is," Schatz explained. "So we went back and looked at other teams like the Jaguars in history that had a top-three pass defense, but a below average run defense. And in general, those teams regressed back towards the mean even more than you might expect. There are some other things that trend to the idea that the defense might come back to the pack. They were extraordinarily healthy last year and that's not likely to continue.

"They were third in the league in takeaways, that's not likely to continue. They were heavily dependent on sacks -- as good as that secondary is, and I'm not questioning that secondary, believe me, they were heavily dependent on sacks. And that doesn't continue to year to year as much as other things do.

"There's just a lot of trends that point to Jacksonville being a good defense this year, but not a stellar one. The problem is, if they're not a steallar defense, then the offense falls behind in the game script, and Blake Bortles has to do things and ... uh oh."

All of those points are VERY VALID. And before you roll your eyes at the notion of the Jaguars not being great, let's not forget that more than half of the playoff teams last year were new to the playoff field.

