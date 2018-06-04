Pick Six Podcast: Why there's reason to be bullish on the new-look Bears in 2018

There has been a lot of change involving the Bears since they last played an NFL game, and there's reason to be optimistic about them. With Will Brinson on vacation, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg and Adam Aizer hijacked the Pick Six Podcast to discuss why.

In this episode, they also broke down minicamp storylines, debated whether Matt Patricia will succeed in Detroit, and explained why Hue Jackson's Lake Erie plunge was totally lame.

So, could the Bears behind new coach Matt Nagy and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky make it to the playoffs?

"I don't think they will; but they can," Eisenberg said. "I think they'll be one of those teams that gets to 7-9, 8-8 -- maybe if things go absolutely perfect for them, 10-6. But the division is tough, man. You got Aaron Rodgers coming back; obviously the Packers are going to be great. The Vikings, I think, have a chance to be a very good, if not great team for a few years now that they have that quarterback situation settled with that defense. And then the Lions are no slouch either."

The duo discussed their high hopes for the Chicago offense, with Nagy putting Trubisky, Jordan Howard, Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Tarik Cohen, and Anthony Miller in position to succeed. Combined with their underrated, solid defense which added Roquan Smith in the draft, that should help make the Bears a squad on the rise in 2018.

