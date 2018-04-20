Pick Six Podcast: Why 'Thursday Night Football' looks better than 'Monday Night Football'

The NFL schedule is here! The league released the 2018 NFL schedule on Thursday night to an excessive amount of fanfare and naturally the Pick Six Podcast has you covered. If you're not in on this show, it's a daily -- DAILY! -- 30-minute show where we break down all the newest NFL news.

We're going bonus shows leading up through the draft, including looking at R.J. White's seven-round mock draft, so hammer that subscribe button on your favorite app:

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Or give the schedule release show a test run below, with CBS Sports NFL writers Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough joining me to talk about the schedule within literally minutes of it being released.

1. Thanksgiving is stacked

The Bears are playing, which Sean grades a 14/10 Grumpy Jay Cutler Faces (he's the guy who likes Cutler), but there are some legit good games on Turkey Day this year.

2 + 3. TNF > MNF?

Thursday nights look awesome. It's almost like FOX paid several billion dollars for the rights to air the TNF schedule. And when you compare it to Monday night? Yikes. It's not that great.

4. International Games are actually good this year

The Eagles and Jaguars is a FUN AND EXCITING GAME. It's clear the NFL is making a push to make it exciting.

5+ Individual team break downs

The Steelers have a really rough post-bye schedule. The Bears have a ceiling of 8-8. The Rams could struggle to repeat the success from 2017. The Browns could win six games, no seriously they could.

Plus much, much more.

Love the show, hate the show, have a guest you want to see on the show? Hit me up @WillBrinson on Twitter. Listen to the show below and Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn.