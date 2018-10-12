Pick Six Podcast: Will the Browns win their second straight game? Week 6 picks against the spread

The Philadelphia Eagles dispatched of the New York Giants -- and possibly Eli Manning's future as a starter -- on Thursday night, but there's still lots of Week 6 action on tap for the weekend.

Among the topics of discussion: Can the Cleveland Browns (2-2-1), once the laughingstock of the league, win their second in a row to stay on pace with the rest of the AFC North? Baker Mayfield and Co. are fresh off an overtime upset of the Baltimore Ravens and are now up against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the experts aren't sure just which way this one will unfold.

"There's a good chance to make it two games in a row, but I'm not going to be one of those guys that falls into that trap," Prisco said. "I just don't see the Browns winning two in a row. I think Philip Rivers is having a phenomenal year. I like the Browns defense, and I don't really love this game either way, but if I had to lean, I'd lean to the Chargers."

White agreed, although he noted that the jury is still out on the Chargers' defense.

"It's hard to tell how good the Chargers are with their schedule," he said. "They got beat by two of the best teams in the league, the Rams and the Chiefs, and then they easily won their other three games even though the margin of victory was pretty small for that one against the Niners."

And Brinson, despite some hesitation, thinks Cleveland will pull it out.

"It feels like the secret is out on the Browns," he said. "But I think Cleveland's legit. This is two teams that screw up stuff constantly. It's going to come down to who screws up something the least."

The crew also offered projections for every other game on the Week 6 schedule.

Does Washington bounce back against Carolina? Are the Vikings a safe bet against the Cardinals? Should the Bears be worried about the Dolphins? Are the Steelers one of the safest bets of the week? Those questions, and more, are answered:

