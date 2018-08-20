Pick Six Podcast: Wrapping up preseason Week 2 and looking at potential controversies

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is all wrapped up, and people are panicking. That might be overstating things a bit, but people are talking a lot about the Vikings vs. Jaguars game -- and not because of the two teams playing. A roughing the passer penalty called in that game has people very concerned about the "Aaron Rodgers Rule" that prevents defenders from stuffing quarterbacks.

On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports' Will Brinson was joined by John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough to recap the Week 2 slate of games, including the controversy from the hit.

The play in question came here:

Roughing the passer!! Welcome to 2018. pic.twitter.com/oIIrVplQAO — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 18, 2018

If you're a fan, that's not the kind of thing you want to see flagged. Between this and the NFL's new tackling rule preventing players from leading with the helmet, the league has already drawn the ire of plenty of people who don't want to see games completely halted due to laundry on the field.

This raises the question: Will roughing the passer be the next big thing this season? In 2017, it was "what is a catch?" Now that the NFL has -- at least temporarily -- stymied that question with the answer "whatever looks like one," something needs to take the catch rule's stead as a hotly-debated rule that people don't quite get the particulars of.

Other Week 2 preseason topics include rookies that have potentially earned Week 1 starts, Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Patrick Mahomes, the Titans and Bengals' offenses and whether or not the Jaguars should give Teddy Bridgewater a hard look.

Check out the full show below and make sure to subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play