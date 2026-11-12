Hello football friends, and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We are exactly two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and we have a lot to be thankful for tonight because we get to watch the Washington Commanders! Sure, the Commanders are just 2-5-1, but they're one of the most exciting teams to watch. That's mainly because whenever they play, there's a 50% chance we'll see them totally implode late in the game, and nothing is more exciting than a late-game implosion.

Another thing to be thankful for is our NFL midseason predictions, which we'll be unveiling today. Anyway, we've got a lot to cover, so let's get to the rundown.

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1. Thursday night preview: Picks and best bets for Commanders at Giants

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The last time we saw these two teams on the field together was back in Week 5 when they played to a TIE. The Commanders should have won the game, but Jayden Daniels forgot to spike the ball on the final play of overtime, and the clock ran out with Washington in chip-shot field goal range.

The Commanders (2-5-1) are currently sitting three games back of the Giants (5-2-1), and if they lose tonight, their season will be all but over. However, if the Commanders can pull off the upset, then they'd essentially be right back in the NFC East race.

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Commanders can win: When these two teams tied back in Week 5, the Commanders ran for over 200 yards, and that feels like the recipe for them to win tonight. The Giants are 0-2-1 this year when their opponent rushes for at least 125 yards, so if the Commanders can get things going on the ground, that should put them in a good spot to pull off the upset. In the last game, the Commanders had Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he's now out for the season. This time around, Washington will have to lean on Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler and Jayden Daniels to keep their rushing attack moving.

When these two teams tied back in Week 5, the Commanders ran for over 200 yards, and that feels like the recipe for them to win tonight. The Giants are 0-2-1 this year when their opponent rushes for at least 125 yards, so if the Commanders can get things going on the ground, that should put them in a good spot to pull off the upset. In the last game, the Commanders had Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he's now out for the season. This time around, Washington will have to lean on Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler and Jayden Daniels to keep their rushing attack moving. Why the Giants can win: If you want to beat the Commanders, the easiest way to do that is to throw the ball on them. The Commanders are surrendering 240 passing yards per game, which is the third-most in the NFL this year. In the first meeting between these two teams, Jameis Winston threw for over 300 yards, but this time around J.J. McCarthy is expected to be under center in what will be his first home start for the Giants. McCarthy needs to get guys like Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely involved early and often.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props.

ONE PROP I LIKE: Rachaad White OVER 54.5 rushing + receiving yards (-113 at DraftKings): The Commanders love to utilize White on the ground and through the air. White has gone over this total in three straight games and has gone over 60 yards in his past two games. With rain in the forecast, I think we'll see the Commanders running the ball a lot, and when they do pass, it will be short, safe throws, which could lead to a big night for White.

The Commanders love to utilize White on the ground and through the air. White has gone over this total in three straight games and has gone over 60 yards in his past two games. With rain in the forecast, I think we'll see the Commanders running the ball a lot, and when they do pass, it will be short, safe throws, which could lead to a big night for White. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Drew Stevens OVER 4.5 points (-103 at DraftKings): The Commanders offense has been streaky this year, which has led to a lot of field goals for Stevens. Washington's rookie kicker has hit at least two field goals in six of his past seven games, and he's hit a total of six field goals over the past two weeks alone. He's also a perfect 12/12 on the year from inside 50, so I don't think Dan Quinn will hesitate to use him. Giants' kicker Dominic Zvada has also gone over 1.5 field goals in six of his past seven games, but I'm taking Stevens here because he has much better value (Zvada's odds on this exact same prop are at -147).

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 14-22 (6-12 on kicker props and 8-10 on all other props). It's gotten ugly. I clearly need to re-evaluate my entire process, but first I'll have to re-evaluate how I re-evaluate things, just to make sure it's even worth my time.

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'TNF'

Jared Dubin's pick: Giants 20-14 over Commanders

John Breech's pick: Commanders 24-17 over Giants

Jordan Dajani's pick: Commanders 21-20 over Giants

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Commanders 24-21 over Giants

Prisco's pick: Giants 23-14 over Commanders

If you want to know which way all of our experts are leaning, you can check that out on our CBSSports.com picks page.

2. NFL Week 10 picks: Lions roll in Germany, Vikings lose first game with Kirk Cousins

Welcome to the part of the newsletter where we hand out picks. We have five NFL writers — Pete Prisco, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan, Jared Dubin and me — handing out picks each week. If you're wondering who did the best last week, I went 14-1 straight-up, and I STILL DIDN'T WIN THE WEEK. That's because Prisco, Dubin AND Sullivan all went 15-0. They clearly copied each other's picks. I should ban them for at least one week for that.

Anyway, if you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one Week 10 pick from each writer and then direct you to the rest of their picks for the week. That way, if you like their pick, you can click over and check out all their Week 10 predictions; if you hate it, you can ignore the rest and move on with your life.

For more Week 10 NFL picks, you can check out our CBSSports.com picks page here.

3. Midseason Award Predictions: Joe Burrow is the MVP frontrunner

Now that the NFL has a 17-game season, I'm not exactly sure when the clear halfway point of the year is, but we're going to pretend it's today and hand out some midseason predictions

We rounded up 15 CBS Sports writers, and we had them vote on who's going to win the biggest awards based on what we've seen through the first nine weeks.

Let's take a look at how four of the biggest awards turned out in our vote:

MVP

1. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (11 votes)

2. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (2 votes)

T-3. Packers QB Jordan Love (1 vote)

T-3. 49ers QB Brock Purdy (1 vote)

Offensive Player of the Year

1. Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6)

2. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (4)

3. Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker (4)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1. Browns WR Denzel Boston (7)

2. Broncos RB Jonah Coleman (3)

T-3. Titans WR Carnell Tate (2)

T-3. Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza (2)

Coach of the Year

1. John Harbaugh, Giants (7)

2. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers (4)

3. Ben Johnson, Bears (2)

If this tells us one thing, it's that the awards could be all over the place this year. Out of all the categories, the battle for MVP was the only one where we got anything even remotely close to a unanimous vote. Burrow might be in the front right now, but if he gets swept by the Steelers or the Bengals don't end up beating a single team with a winning record, it's possible that someone else could come in and steal the award.

Anyway, we also voted for every other award, and if you want to see how that turned out, that is available here.

4. Projecting all 14 teams that will make the NFL playoffs: 49ers and Bills on collision course

The playoff projections are back! We first unveiled them after Week 1, but early in the season, it's hard to tell who's actually good. However, with half the season now over, there's much more data available, and our projection model has taken it into account.

If you're wondering how these projections work, we brought in our resident analytics expert, Stephen Oh. Oh simulated the rest of the season to see how things will end up playing out.

With that in mind, here's what the playoff field looks like according to Oh's projections:

AFC (Current record)

1. Bills (7-1) -- AFC East champion

2. Jaguars (6-2) -- AFC South champion

3. Broncos (7-2) -- AFC West champion

4. Bengals (6-2) -- AFC North champion

5. Chiefs (6-2)

6. Steelers (6-2)

7. Patriots (5-4)

JUST MISSED: Texans (3-5), Browns (5-4)

AFC breakdown: According to our projection, the only real battle will be for the seventh seed. We have the Patriots projected to get the spot right now, but the Texans are nipping at their heels. We have both teams projected to finish the season at 9-8, but the Patriots are sneaking in thanks to a better conference record.

NFC (Current record)

1. 49ers (7-1) -- NFC West champion

2. Lions (6-2) -- NFC North champion

3. Giants (5-2-1) -- NFC East champion

4. Buccaneers (3-6) -- NFC South champion

5. Bears (7-2)

6. Vikings (6-2)

7. Packers (6-3)

JUST MISSED: Seahawks (5-4), Rams (5-4)

NFC breakdown: For the first time this season, our model projects ALL FOUR NFC North teams to make the playoffs. At this point, it feels like the only way it won't happen is if the Rams or Seahawks reach 11 wins, but our computer doesn't see that happening. Having all four teams from a single division make the postseason in the same year wasn't possible until 2020, when the NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams. Since then, there have been several instances where a division has put three teams in, but we still haven't seen a division put all four of its teams in, so this could be a history-making season.

Not only did the computer project the entire playoff field, but it also picked a surprising Super Bowl winner. Spoiler alert: It was the BILLS. The Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but our computer thinks that's going to change this year.

If you want to know who they're playing in the big game or who they beat in the playoffs, you'll have to check out my full story here.

5. Three NFL trade deadline deals that should have happened

Imagn Images

We saw only five trades go down on Tuesday, which was the fewest we've seen on any deadline day since 2020. Former NFL agent Joel Corry thought there should have been at least three more trades before the deadline.

Basically, these trades would have made a lot of sense for both sides:

Jonathan Taylor to the Giants

Giants get: Jonathan Taylor, 2028 sixth-round pick

Jonathan Taylor, 2028 sixth-round pick Colts get: 2027 second-round pick, 2028 third-round pick

Breech's Breakdown: The Giants offered a small fortune for Taylor, but the Colts didn't think it was enough. It's hard to imagine Taylor's value getting much higher, so the Colts made a huge risk here by not making a deal.

Brian Thomas Jr. to the Rams

Rams get: Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars get: 2027 second-round pick

Breech's Breakdown: With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both out due to injury, the Rams are in dire need of some receiving help, and giving the Jaguars a second-round pick in exchange for Thomas would have made a lot of sense for both sides.

Tony Pollard to the Packers

Packers receive: Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard Titans receive: Conditional 2027 fourth-round pick (becomes a third-round pick if Packers advance to Super Bowl LXI and Pollard leads Packers in rushing after trade)

Breech's Breakdown: The Packers have the worst rushing attack in football, and with Josh Jacobs expected to miss the next few weeks, it's only going to get worse. Adding Pollard would have given the Packers a huge boost in the backfield.

Corry had a full breakdown of why each of these trades could have worked. Check that out here.

6. Extra points: Broncos-Chargers trade called off

It's been a busy few days around the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.