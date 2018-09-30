Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, score, statistics, results, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Ravens may have lost their last three meetings with the Steelers but they come to Pittsburgh with the NFL's most efficient red-zone offense. And we're not talking about Justin Tucker converting a bunch of short field goals, we're talking about touchdowns. A lot of them.

In 12 trips to the red zone the Ravens' high-powered (?!) offense has scored a whopping 12 touchdowns.

The Steelers, meanwhile, continue to struggle to make stops on defense. They've allowed, on average, 30 points a game, and have shown no signs of improving anytime soon. Pittsburgh's only saving grace: Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown for 805, six touchdowns and an interception in the last two games.

For an idea how close these two teams play, no matter their records or time of year, consider this: Five of the last six meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less.

You can follow all of the Sunday night action in the live blog below.