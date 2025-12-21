Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has put himself at risk of being suspended by the NFL. At the very least, his pockets certainly will be a bit lighter.

During the first half of the Steelers' Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Metcalf was seen interacting with a fan in the stands. He then threw a closed fist at the fan's face before walking away.

Check out what happened, here:

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore explained that because this interaction took place off the field and was not seen by the officials, it could not be penalized.

"Because the officials did not see this -- and (you) wouldn't expect them to from where DK Metcalf was, it's not something they can weigh in to from an officiating standpoint. I have been notified, though, that will be delivered to compliance with the NFL, and they'll address it at that point," Steratore said.

The Detroit Free Press tracked down the fan in the stands, and asked them what they said to Metcalf and what their name was.

"What, my full name isn't is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," the fan said. "He doesn't like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I'm a little shocked. Like everyone's talking to me. I'm a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

The fan was reportedly ejected from Ford Field after the incident.

Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after being acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March. He is Pittsburgh's leading receiver with 55 catches for 808 yards and six touchdowns, and it would be a massive loss for Aaron Rodgers & Co. if Metcalf were to be suspended for his actions. The Steelers visit the 3-12 Browns next Sunday.

The 8-6 Steelers find themselves in a heated AFC North battle with the 7-7 Baltimore Ravens, who host the New England Patriots this week on "Sunday Night Football." The Steelers and Ravens face off in the regular-season finale in Week 18, which could be for the AFC North crown and a spot in the playoffs.