Fasten your seatbelts, Steelers fans, because the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a memorable one for Pittsburgh.

For a second straight year, the Steelers completely turned over their quarterback room. Gone are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who went a combined 10-8 (including the postseason) as Pittsburgh's starting quarterbacks last year. The Steelers re-signed Mason Rudolph and are hoping that Aaron Rodgers decides to join them sometime this spring/summer.

With Rodgers still unsigned, the Steelers may be compelled to draft a quarterback, although they have more pressing needs on their roster. But it'll be interesting to see what Steelers general manager Omar Khan does if one of the draft's top-rated quarterbacks falls into their lap at some point during the draft.

On Thursday night, Pittsburgh had a chance to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 21st pick, but instead selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The pick made plenty of sense as the Steelers needed to strengthen their defensive line after giving up 299 yards on the ground during January's wild-card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While they didn't take Sanders, the Steelers will likely take a quarterback at some point during the draft. Running back, cornerback, and receiver are other positions the Steelers will likely add to over the next few days. Their next pick will be in the Round 3 (No. 83).

To keep you locked in on where the team stands, where they are picking, and who they are currently mocked to select, check out our full draft hub below.

Pittsburgh Steelers team needs

Team needs: DT, RB, QB, WR, CB

Notable additions: WR DK Metcalf, QB Mason Rudolph, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB Darius Slay, NB Brandin Echols, LB Malik Harrison, S Juan Thornhill

Notable losses: RB Najee Harris, QB Justin Fields, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 draft picks