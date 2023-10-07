Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Baltimore 3-1, Pittsburgh 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Despite being away, the Ravens are looking at a four-point advantage in the spread.

Last Sunday, everything went the Ravens' way against the Browns as the Ravens made off with a 28-3 victory.

The Ravens relied on the efforts of Mark Andrews, who picked up 80 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson, who threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. Jackson's impressive performance allowed him to post a passer rating above 120 for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Pittsburgh last Sunday, but luck did not. Their bruising 30-6 defeat to the Texans might stick with them for a while.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Steelers weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 132 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Texans threw for 312.

The Ravens have been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in three of their first four contests, giving them a 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included the 1-3 Bengals (the Ravens' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 29.2% over those games). The Steelers' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 2-2.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Ravens have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 151.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Steelers, though, as they've been averaging only 78.8 per game.

Baltimore couldn't quite finish off Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in January and fell 16-13. Can the Ravens avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Baltimore is a 4-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Baltimore.