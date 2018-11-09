Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Steelers' four-game winning streak will be getting a stern test on Thursday when they host the 6-2 Panthers in a primetime showdown (preview) that will feature two of the best running attacks in the NFL. The Panthers will be rolling into Heinz Field with a ground game that features both Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton. Thanks in large part to those two, the Panthers are averaging 143.9 yards on the ground this season, which ranks second in the NFL. Newton has 342 rushing yards for the season, which actually leads all quarterbacks.

On the Steelers' end, Carolina should expect to see a lot of James Conner, who currently leads the AFC in rushing with 706 yards. Of course, one running back who won't be on the field Thursday is Le'Veon Bell. Although Bell has been spotted in Pittsburgh this week, he still hasn't reported to the team and won't be playing the for the Steelers on Thursday. In fact, he might not be playing for them for the rest of the season. On the other hand, the Steelers will have Antonio Brown, who will be playing despite the fact that he got pulled over by police for speeding just hours before the game.

To keep track of everything that's happening in the Panthers-Steelers game, make sure to follow along in our live blog below.

Thank you for joining us.