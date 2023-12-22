Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Cincinnati 8-6, Pittsburgh 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bengals have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cincinnati ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 27-24 victory from a begrudging Bengalssquad. They were down 17-3 with 4:36 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

The Bengals' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jake Browning, who threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins was another key contributor, picking up 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Colts on the road by a decisive 30-13 margin. Pittsburgh was up 14-0 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Nobody from Pittsburgh had a standout game, but they got scores from Diontae Johnson and Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers were unfortunately pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 101 penalty yards. That's the fewest penalty yards they've managed all season.

Cincinnati's win bumped their record up to 8-6. As for Pittsburgh, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.