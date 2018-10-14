Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights for AFC North showdown
We're tracking a huge game in the AFC North between a desperate Steelers team and a 4-1 Bengals team
It's Week 6, but Sunday's game between the Steelers and Bengals feels like a playoff game.
At 4-1, the Bengals are sitting atop the AFC North. Behind them, tied for the Browns in the depths of the division, are the 2-2-1 Steelers. Entering Week 6, the Steelers' playoff chance are just below 35 percent, according to SportsLine's simulations. But if the Steelers leave Cincinnati with a win, their playoff chances will jump above 50 percent. That's what's at stake on Sunday,
It should be an evenly matched game. The Steelers are 10th in DVOA. The Bengals? Eleventh.
The Steelers are beginning to look more like their usual selves. A week ago, they hammered the Falcons 41-17, in a game that saw the Steelers rack up six sacks and 131 rushing yards. The Bengals, however, are a far more formidable foe. They're coming off a 17-point second-half comeback against the Dolphins. By Football Outsiders' metrics, Andy Dalton has been the 10th best quarterback in football. Ben Roethlisberger doesn't check in until 14th.
Due to the stakes -- and because these matchups are almost always filled with drama -- we'll be bringing you live updates with our live-blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways story, so be sure to check back later.
