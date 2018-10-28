Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 3-2-2; Cleveland 2-4-2
What to Know
Pittsburgh have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point point margin of victory.
It was all tied up at the half for Pittsburgh and Cincinnati two weeks ago, but Pittsburgh stepped up in the second half. Pittsburgh walked away with a 28-21 victory over Cincinnati. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was James Conner, who rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime match last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 23-26 to Tampa Bay.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 3-2-2 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-4-2. Pittsburgh's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Cleveland defensive front that amassed six sacks against Tampa Bay, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $101.70
Prediction
The Steelers are a big 8 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Pittsburgh are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 4-2-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 7 point favorite.
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - Cleveland Browns 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 21
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 24
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 21
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 27 vs. Cleveland Browns 24
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 28
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 9
