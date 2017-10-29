Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions odds: Picks from top expert on 50-28 NFL run

The 3-3 Detroit Lions host the 5-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" from Ford Field this week.

The Steelers are favored by a field goal, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 45.5, up a point from where it opened.

White knows the Lions are playing at home and coming off a bye, while the Steelers just got up for big wins against the Chiefs and Bengals and could be in for a letdown on the road. Both teams are roughly .500 against the spread this season.

The Steelers are an offensive juggernaut. They're sixth in yards (2,518) and DVOA ranks them fifth on offense and second on defense overall. Running back Le'Veon Bell is second in the league in rushing yards (684) and No. 1 in carries (169) and first downs (42).

Wide receiver Antonio Brown entered Week 8 with over 200 more receiving yards than the closest player, and his 84 targets are over a dozen more than any other wideout (and the same as his jersey number).

SportsLine's projections are calling for almost 300 yards and two scores for Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. And Antonio Brown will continue to thrive against a Lions defense that's ranked 22nd against the pass. Meanwhile, RB Le'Veon Bell will have over 130 yards from scrimmage. He's had a monstrous 67 rushing attempts the last two games.

But just because the Steelers have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they cover, especially on the road in a potential trap game.

The Lions are eighth in the league in points per game with help from a defense that leads the NFL with 14 takeaways and nine interceptions.

Five of the Lions' 19 touchdowns this year didn't come on offense. And when the Steelers faced Jacksonville's top-ranked scoring defense three weeks ago, Roethlisberger threw five picks. Many questioned whether he had enough left in the tank.

