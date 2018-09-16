Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, score, results, highlights for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Steelers vs. Chiefs football game
No one came out hotter than the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill lighting up the scoreboard early and often against the Chargers in a cruise control Week 1 victory. Things might be a little rougher in Week 2, when the Chiefs head on the road for another massive matchup of AFC contenders. This time they won't be given the free passes the Chargers are so often willing to hand out, with Kansas City drawing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger is good to go after battling an injury this week and while there won't be Le'Veon Bell on the field for Pittsburgh, James Conner did a pretty solid impression of the All-Pro back last week. Unfortunately it wasn't enough: the Steelers tied the Browns, setting them up for a rare 0-0-1 start to the season.
The Steelers will be eager to turn that record into a palindrome and Vegas thinks it will happen, with the Steelers favored by 4.5 points against the high-flying Chiefs.
Plenty of points are expected to go up on the board, with the over/under set at 52 -- it opened at 49.5, spent the week climbing and dropped a bit on Sunday to 52 -- so make sure to tune into the fireworks on TV (1 p.m. ET on CBS) and with our live blog below. Stick around for takeaways from arguably the biggest game of the week.
Thank you for joining us today.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Live Stream on fubo.TV
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Rodgers active, but concerns remain
Rodgers could end up dealing with an injury for a lengthy amount of time, probably shouldn't...
-
Packers vs. Vikings odds, picks, bets
R.J. White has finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past...
-
Bears vs. Seahawks odds, MNF total picks
Mike Tierney has a knack for picking Over-Unders and just locked in a play for Seahawks vs....
-
Prisco's best bets: Steelers win big
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 2, including the Steelers rebounding in a big way...
-
Week 2 NFL odds, picks, top predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...