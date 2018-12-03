Pittsburgh Steelers vs. L.A. Chargers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

After the Chiefs, the Chargers, Steelers and Patriots are all jockeying to be the second-best team in the AFC. On Sunday night, Los Angeles comes to Pittsburgh in a matchup that the Steelers need to win to keep pace with the Pats, who currently have the No. 2 seed, and the Chargers have to have as they try to run down the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Both Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers were drafted in 2004, and in that time these two teams have faced off seven times. The Steelers are 5-2, though the Chargers are now playing some of their best football in years. Los Angeles' last win in Heinz Field came in 2015 in a Week 14 matchup. It was 45 degrees on that afternoon; the temperature will be in the mid-50s on Sunday night.

