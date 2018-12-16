Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for Sunday's AFC showdown
Live updates of Week 15's best game that has huge playoff implications on the line
In a tradition unlike any other, the Steelers and Patriots will meet in a late-season game with huge playoff implications on the line. On Sunday, the Patriots will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the best matchup of Week 15.
At 9-4 after a heartbreaking loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots are suddenly in a dogfight for a first-round playoff bye. After the Texans squeezed their way past the Jets on Saturday, the Patriots are a half-game behind the Texans for the second seed in the AFC. A win over the Steelers would thrust the Patriots back in front of the Texans due to their ownership of the head-to-head tiebreaker, which dates all the way back to Week 1. Meanwhile, the Steelers find themselves in a much dire situation. They've lost three straight games and a date with the Saints looms in Week 16. The Steelers could find themselves on the wrong side of the playoff bubble if they lose to both the Patriots and Saints.
You can find our live blog of the game below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
