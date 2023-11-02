Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Tennessee 3-4, Pittsburgh 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Titans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Titans in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Tennessee gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They snuck past the Falcons with a 28-23 win.

The Titans can attribute much of their success to DeAndre Hopkins, who picked up 128 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Will Levis, who threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Hopkins was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 61 yards. Derrick Henry and his 101 yards on the ground were also a key factor in the Titans' win.

Another reason for the win was the Titans' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for six sacks. The heavy lifting was done by Harold Landry III and Jeffery Simmons who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, the Steelers came up short against the Jaguars on Sunday and fell 20-10.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Pittsburgh's victory pushed their record up to 4-3, while Tennessee's loss dropped theirs down to 3-4.

As for their next game, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 36 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won all of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last 6 years.